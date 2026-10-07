Sejong University ranked eighth in Korea and 281st globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027.

With an overall score of 55.8 points, the university placed among the top 10 of the 44 Korean universities evaluated by the U.K.-based rankings agency.

The university, which was listed in the 251-300 band last year, ranked 281st globally this year among the 2,297 universities evaluated worldwide.

Sejong University said the results reflected its strong performance in the research quality category. It received 90.5 points in the category, the highest among Korean universities.

The university became the only Korean university to score above 90 in the category, highlighting its strength in research quality.

The category assesses factors including citation impact, which reflects the number of citations per publication; research strength measured by Field-Weighted Citation Impact; research excellence, which evaluates the proportion of a university’s publications among the top 10 percent of the most cited papers; and research influence.

The university also performed strongly in the industry category, which measures a university’s ability to support industry through innovation and invention.

It scored 91.9 points in industry collaboration, up from 83.7 points last year. Its research funding from industry per faculty member rose from 35.43 million won ($26,460) to 55.16 million won.

In addition, the university ranked sixth among Korean universities in the international outlook category, with its score rising from 65.8 to 68.6.

The proportion of international faculty increased from 7.3 percent to 8.1 percent, while the proportion of international students rose from 15.7 percent to 19.4 percent.

The THE World University Rankings assess universities across five areas: teaching (29.5 percent), research environment (29 percent), research quality (30 percent), industry (4 percent) and international outlook (7.5 percent).

“The results of the university rankings demonstrate that the university’s research competitiveness, which we have continuously strengthened, is gaining international recognition,” said university President Eom Jong-wha.

He added, “In particular, maintaining the No. 1 position among Korean universities in research quality is a testament to the outstanding research capabilities and dedication of our researchers.”

He said Sejong University aims to become a globally competitive research university by producing world-class research outcomes and expanding international collaborative research and industry-academic cooperation.