The newest assistant in Seoul’s school kitchens doesn't take lunch breaks, doesn't mind the steam and automatically drains boiling grease after deep-frying. And according to local students, its cooking is a hit.

Gangnam District in southern Seoul said Tuesday that its ongoing school meal robot program has undergone major upgrades based on feedback from school kitchen staff. The automated cooking system, first installed in August 2023 across three local schools — Gaeil Elementary, Gaewon Middle and Seoul Robotics High School — is proving that human-robot collaboration can transform high-stress workplaces.

Originally launched as a pilot program with the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and Korea Robotics — a local firm specializing in kitchen automation — the system pairs collaborative robotic arms with custom control software and heavy-duty cooking kettles. Rather than replacing kitchen staff, these mechanical assistants handle the most physically demanding tasks, from deep-frying to stirring large vats of soup and stir-fries.

The safety improvements have been substantial.

Previous test data showed that introducing cooking robots reduced kitchen staff exposure to harmful oil fumes and toxic fine dust by 28.6 percent. During deep-frying tasks, physical strain on workers' musculoskeletal systems dropped from a severe level two down to zero.

To refine the technology, Gangnam District rolled out two key enhancements this year. In March, officials simplified the robot’s touch-screen control interface so staff could easily troubleshoot temporary pauses. In June, developers added an automated hot oil drainage system. Previously, workers had to wait for scalding oil to cool before scooping it out manually. The new system automatically drains hot grease after frying, significantly cutting down working time and eliminating burn risks.

Over the past year, the three schools utilized the cooking robots on 439 out of 548 total lunch service days — an 80.1 percent utilization rate across 693 meal preparation cycles, according to the Gangnam District Office.

The initiative has also won over its toughest critics: the students.

In a survey conducted during the first half of this year involving 563 students across the three schools, 95.9 percent reported that the food prepared by the robots tasted good. While students cannot directly watch the robots in action behind kitchen doors, fascination with automated cooking remains high, with children requesting future robot-made menus ranging from fried chicken to sushi, the district office said.

"We didn't just stop at introducing cooking robots. We continuously upgrade them based on direct feedback from kitchen staff," said Kim Hyun-ki, mayor of Gangnam District. "We will keep refining these essential features to ease physical burdens and create safer cafeteria environments."

The district said it will showcase its upgraded school meal robots and operational data at the Smart Life Week 2026 exhibition at Coex in southern Seoul, running through Thursday.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.