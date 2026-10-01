University of Seoul offers hands-on extracurricular experiences
Summary
The University of Seoul hosted the 6th Extracurricular Festa on its campus on Sept. 22, giving students hands-on access to a range of extracurricular programs. The annual event featured booths, an awards ceremony and a prize drawing, while President Won Yong-kul said the university will keep strengthening student-centered learning and practical experience. The university said the festival drew considerable interest from students.
Key Facts
- The event included 20 booths covering academic majors, career paths, employment and personal development.
- One booth promoted Seoul Software Academy University Plus, the university’s youth employment academy program.
- Ten outstanding departments were recognized for developing and operating extracurricular programs that supported student growth.
- Twenty-five student teams received awards for a problem-solving project and a short-form video contest focused on learning and growth through challenges and failures.
University seeks to balance academic courses, extracurricular programs
The University of Seoul hosted the 6th Extracurricular Festa at its campus on Sept. 22, offering students opportunities to experience a variety of extracurricular programs.
The university said the annual event is its signature extracurricular education festival, where students can experience diverse extracurricular programs firsthand and share their achievements.
“We will continue to strengthen our extracurricular programs so that students can take initiative in their learning and gain practical experience,” Won Yong-kul, president of the university, said. “We will do our utmost to establish a student-centered education system.”
This year’s event featured promotional and hands-on booths for extracurricular programs, an awards ceremony recognizing achievements in extracurricular activities and a prize drawing for students who visited the booths.
Twenty booths were set up to allow students to explore a wide range of areas, including academic majors, career paths, employment and personal development.
One of the featured booths promoted Seoul Software Academy University Plus, the university’s youth employment academy program.
Another booth offered an assessment and hands-on experience to help students identify their personalized multiple-major options.
The university also ran a booth where students could create an artificial intelligence convergence playlist linked to microdegree programs.
The university said the booths drew considerable interest from students.
The festival also featured an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in extracurricular programs. Ten outstanding departments that contributed to student growth through the development and operation of extracurricular programs were recognized for their achievements.
Twenty-five student teams received awards for their achievements in a problem-solving project, in which students identified problems and explored solutions, and a short-form video contest highlighting their journeys of learning and growth through challenges and failures.
The university said it will continue to focus on creating an educational environment that balances academic courses and extracurricular programs.
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