Sungkyunkwan University climbs 19 places to 68th in THE World University Rankings 2027

Sungkyunkwan University climbed 19 places to 68th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, strengthening its position as a leading research-intensive university.

The university said Wednesday that the rise was driven by across-the-board improvements in all five categories: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry partnerships and international outlook.

The result marks the university’s fourth consecutive year of climbing the rankings released by the U.K.-based global university rankings agency, underscoring its rapid growth on the global stage.

The university made significant gains in both teaching and research in the academic reputation survey conducted among scholars worldwide. Indicators reflecting the quality and impact of the university’s research showed clear upward trends.

The university also ranked first among private universities in Korea and third overall among Korean universities.

“This achievement is a meaningful result of the collective dedication of all members of the university, including students, faculty and staff, to enhancing the quality of education and research,” said Yoo Ji-beom, president of the university.

“We will continue to create a world-class learning environment where students can experience high-quality education and research and grow into global talent capable of contributing to society and humanity,” he added.

The university noted that it has consistently pursued research innovation policies that prioritize the quality of research over its quantity.

It has strengthened its research capabilities by focusing on the Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI), a measure of the citation impact of its research relative to the global average in the same field.

These efforts have contributed to a strong research quality score, reflecting the university’s growing research impact internationally.

The university said its efforts to attract outstanding faculty, introduce incentive programs and make bold investments in basic science and interdisciplinary research related to emerging high-tech industries have been key drivers of its rise in the rankings.

Building on this strong performance, the university plans to further accelerate academic and research innovation with the goal of joining the ranks of the world’s top 50.

The university said it will also strengthen tailored, performance-based support for researchers while expanding strategic joint research with leading universities abroad to build a stronger global academic network.

In addition, the university plans to innovate its curricula, with a focus on artificial intelligence and advanced interdisciplinary fields, while continuing to provide comprehensive support to help students thrive on the global stage.