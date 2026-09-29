Jeonbuk National University is providing customized artificial intelligence (AI) training for Lotte Energy Materials to support its digital transformation and strengthen employees’ AI capabilities.

The university said Monday that its Regional Innovation System and Education (RISE) Project Group has been conducting a four-session AI training program for employees at the company’s plant in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, from Sept. 11 to Oct. 13.

The program is designed to improve employees’ ability to use AI in the workplace.

Lotte Energy Materials is one of the largest companies with operations in the province. The company, a subsidiary of Lotte Group, produces copper foil for rechargeable batteries.

“This training is an example of cooperation among regional government, industry and academia in which the university’s expertise is closely aligned with the needs of the region and industry,” said Jang Tae-il, director of the university’s RISE Project Group.

“Building on our cooperation with Lotte Energy Materials, we will further develop specific plans for industry-academia-research collaboration, including technological development and the training of talent needed for the region’s strategic industries.”

The training program was established under an industry-academia cooperation agreement between the university and the company.

It aims to help employees effectively apply AI technologies to their work amid rapidly changing industrial environments while improving work efficiency and digital competitiveness.

The program is divided into basic and advanced courses based on participants’ practical needs.

The hands-on training covers AI-based work automation techniques, the development and use of AI agents and vibe coding — an emerging approach to software development.

The university noted that the courses are designed to enable participants to apply what they learn directly to their work.

The training is expected to help employees use AI as a practical tool to improve workplace processes and strengthen their AI capabilities.