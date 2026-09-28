The University of Seoul has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) to establish a dual-degree program in engineering.

The University of Seoul said the MOU was signed on Sept. 14 to expand academic and educational exchanges between the engineering colleges of the two universities and foster globally capable engineering talent.

Under the program, engineering students at the University of Seoul who meet certain requirements will be able to take engineering-related courses at UWM and earn degrees from both universities.

University of Seoul President Won Yong-kul met with UWM Chancellor Thomas Gibson to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in engineering education and research between the two universities and expand student exchanges.

Both universities plan to gradually expand cooperation between their engineering colleges, including the smooth operation of the dual-degree program, faculty and student exchanges, joint seminars and collaborative research.

“This agreement is significant in that it will combine the strengths of the two universities’ engineering colleges to provide students with broader opportunities for engineering education and international growth,” Won said.

“Building on the dual-degree program, we will expand student and faculty exchanges and joint research, while pursuing practical and sustainable cooperation in areas where both universities have expertise, including urban science, smart mobility and data-driven solutions to urban challenges,” he added.

The agreement will also link UWM’s research infrastructure in advanced automation and systems engineering with the University of Seoul’s research capabilities in urban science and smart mobility.

The two universities plan to explore cooperation in interdisciplinary education and research combining engineering and urban science, including data-driven solutions to urban challenges, smart city and mobility technologies, urban infrastructure and sustainable urban development.

Students participating in the dual-degree program are expected to gain firsthand experience of the educational and industrial environments in Seoul and the United States, while developing not only expertise in their fields but also international problem-solving skills and the ability to collaborate across cultures.

They are also expected to develop practical skills and engineering leadership needed in today’s global industry through coursework that integrates the curricula of the two universities.

UWM is a public research university founded in 1956. It is located in Milwaukee, a major industrial city in the U.S. Midwest.

Its College of Engineering and Applied Science conducts education and research across a wide range of fields, including automation, systems engineering, manufacturing and industrial technology, energy and sustainability.

It also has an established foundation for collaboration with local industries and organizations in the public sector.