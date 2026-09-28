Sejong University to host International Student Future Higher Education Forum on Oct. 1

Sejong University will host the 8th International Student Future (ISF) Higher Education Forum at its Seoul campus on Oct. 1 to discuss ways to support international students in their academic and career development.

With the number of international students in Korea surpassing 300,000, the forum will bring together representatives from universities, companies and educational organizations to explore ways to better support international students, the university said.

The event will be held in collaboration with global study-abroad platform Stuvisor and international student employment and startup platform Careertus.

The forum will consist of two programs: the Career Fair for international students and the International Higher Education Forum for universities, educational organizations and businesses.

The Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the International Higher Education Forum will be held from 2 to 5:40 p.m.

ISF is held twice a year, in the first and second halves of the year, to connect international student recruitment and education with career opportunities, entrepreneurship and settlement in Korea.

More than 600 international students from 43 countries participated in the seventh forum in March, according to the university.

The event comes as the Ministry of Education shifts its focus from expanding international student enrollment to improving educational quality and developing outstanding talent.

According to statistics released by the ministry last month, the number of international students in Korea reached 307,464 in 2026.

The figure surpassed the government’s target of attracting 300,000 international students by 2027 under its 2023 Study Korea 300K initiative, a year ahead of schedule.

The International Higher Education Forum will be held under the theme “Quality Education for International Students and University Responsibility in the Age of AI.”

Under the subtitle “From Trusted Selection to Academic and Career Support,” the forum will focus on the academic and support systems universities should provide after international students are admitted.

The forum will feature case studies of universities using artificial intelligence (AI) in admissions administration, followed by a panel discussion on academic credential verification and academic and career support.

Park Sung-ho, CEO of EBS Media, will deliver welcoming remarks, while Jung Byung-ik, a partner in the education practice at Andersen Consulting, will moderate the panel discussion.

Kim Jung-sup, president of the JSK Research Institute for Korean Language and Culture, and Kim Jae-wook, president of the Korea Language Institute Council, will serve as panelists.

The Career Fair will bring together representatives from about 60 organizations, including some 20 universities in Korea and abroad, 20 companies, more than 20 organizations supporting startups, as well as foreign embassies.

International students can take part in job interviews with participating companies and receive advice on entrepreneurship and pursuing graduate studies at home and abroad.