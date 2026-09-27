Locally grown long-grain rice is gaining attention after U.S. restaurant chain Chipotle selected it for use at its first location in Asia.

The long-grain variety used in Chipotle’s burritos and burrito bowls in its restaurant in Seoul is less sticky and has longer, more slender grains than the short-grain rice commonly consumed in Korea.

The variety remains unfamiliar to many Korean consumers. However, efforts to cultivate and commercialize the rice have been underway in Haenam, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, since 2021.

The new rice is called IPS and is an indica variety developed by Chin Joong-hyoun, a professor in the Department of Integrative Biological Sciences and Industry at Sejong University.

The university said the development of IPS was aimed at addressing the challenges posed by climate change and increasingly unstable agricultural production conditions.

Key concerns included flooding associated with climate change and fertilizer shortages stemming from disruptions to global supply chains.

To address these challenges, Chin developed IPS, which can withstand flood conditions while maintaining efficient nutrient uptake — even when essential nutrients such as phosphorus are scarce.

His long-grain rice project was supported by organizations including the Rural Development Administration and the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Interest in the variety emerged in Korea rather than in tropical regions where indica rice is more commonly grown. Chin focused on southwestern coastal areas of the country, which are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels.

As the need for climate-adaptive crops grows in these areas, he saw IPS as a potential solution to help Korean agriculture adapt to changing environmental conditions.

The transition from research to commercial production was made possible through cooperation with local partners.

Full-scale cultivation and commercialization of IPS began in 2021 with support from Haenam County and Ttangkkeut Hwangto Eco-friendly Farming, an agricultural corporation.

Once a production base had been established, distribution channels also expanded. IPS rice was sold to consumers through online platforms such as Naver Store, Coupang and Market Kurly.

The rice’s distinctive texture made it well suited to a variety of dishes, including fried rice, pilaf and curry.

Chipotle’s purchase illustrates how long-grain rice grown in Haenam can move beyond household consumption into the food service industry.

The experience gained through cultivation and sales has also prompted policy discussions on the industrialization of long-grain rice and food security.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Haenam County and companies have explored ways to expand the use of long-grain rice.

In 2025, the Rural Development Administration, universities and companies launched a project to develop long-grain rice varieties and technologies for stable cultivation. The project, with a total budget of 19 billion won ($14 million), will run through 2029. It expands efforts by universities, companies and local growers into a national-level research and development initiative.

Further development of new varieties is underway. Professor Chin and his research team at Sejong University are developing varieties that retain the long, firm grains of IPS while enhancing protein content, aroma and potential health benefits.

The university said the goal is to combine adaptability to changing growing conditions with the quality characteristics desired by consumers.

“I hope to develop high-quality rice varieties that consumers prefer and ultimately contribute to balancing Korea’s rice supply and demand,” Chin said.

“My goal is to strengthen food security by developing versatile rice varieties that appeal to foreign consumers and have strong export potential,” he added.