University of Seoul, Missouri S&T to offer dual doctoral degree program in engineering

The University of Seoul has signed a dual doctoral degree agreement in engineering with the Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T).

The University of Seoul said the agreement, signed Thursday, is designed to strengthen educational and research cooperation in engineering between the two universities.

It also aims to foster engineering talent with global research capabilities and interdisciplinary problem-solving skills.

Under the agreement, doctoral students who meet certain requirements will conduct research under the joint supervision of faculty members from both universities.

They can earn dual doctoral degrees upon completing the academic programs and degree requirements of both institutions.

The University of Seoul said its students will first complete coursework and conduct initial research in the university’s doctoral program.

After meeting relevant requirements, including qualifying as doctoral candidates and passing the qualifying examination, they may be admitted to a doctoral program at Missouri S&T on a conditional basis.

They will then complete the required credits at Missouri S&T and proceed with the comprehensive examination and dissertation work. Upon fulfilling all academic and research requirements of both universities, students will earn Ph.D. degrees from both universities.

University of Seoul President Won Yong-kul met with officials from Missouri S&T, including John Harris, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, to discuss ways to expand exchanges among engineering doctoral students and promote joint research.

“This agreement is meaningful in that it brings together the engineering research capabilities of the two universities and provides new opportunities for doctoral students aspiring to become world-class researchers,” President Won said.

“Building on the dual doctoral degree program, we will expand joint research and researcher exchanges and pursue practical, sustained cooperation in areas where the two universities can combine their respective strengths,” he added.

The two universities plan to establish a collaborative framework that will enable doctoral students to conduct research with faculty members from both institutions and make use of the research facilities and expertise available at each university.

The agreement focuses on joint research in advanced engineering fields and the development of specialized research talent.

By linking Missouri S&T’s strengths in engineering-focused research with the University of Seoul’s expertise in urban science, smart mobility and urban infrastructure, the two universities are expected to actively pursue interdisciplinary research aimed at solving urban challenges through data-driven approaches and promoting sustainable urban development.

Missouri S&T is a public research university in the United States specializing in engineering, science and technology.

It conducts a wide range of research focused on engineering and its applications, with strong academic and research capabilities in fields such as mining, materials, manufacturing, energy, environmental science and computing.