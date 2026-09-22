Kookmin University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies to promote cooperation in advanced technologies and expand industry-academia collaboration.

The university said the MOU was signed at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul on Thursday.

The agreement is designed to formalize the areas of cooperation discussed during the visit of Jamol Tilloyevich Makhsudov, Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of digital technologies, to Kookmin University on Sept. 10.

Jeong Seung-ryul, president of the university, held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov, who was visiting Korea to attend the Korea-Central Asia Summit, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Kim Byoung-joon, the university’s director of international affairs, and Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Korea Alisher Abdusalomov.

The two sides exchanged views on talent development and industry-academia collaboration in advanced technology fields, including artificial intelligence (AI) and software.

They agreed on the importance of developing practical cooperation models involving universities, government agencies and industry in both countries by linking Korea’s strengths in advanced industries with Uzbekistan’s digital transformation policies.

Under the agreement, both sides plan to explore various opportunities for cooperation, including the cultivation of specialized talent in advanced technology fields, educational and research exchanges and industry-linked programs.

They will also work to expand cooperation by connecting university education and research capabilities with industry needs, enabling young people in both countries to develop the expertise and practical skills needed for future industries.

“This agreement will serve as an opportunity for Kookmin University to establish meaningful cooperation with Uzbekistan based on its expertise and capabilities in advanced technologies, including AI and software,” Jeong said.

“We will identify a range of programs that connect education and research with industry and contribute to nurturing global talent capable of driving the future industries of both countries,” he added.

Kookmin University said the agreement is significant in that it extends the university’s existing cooperation with Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TUIT) to the government level.

The university signed an agreement with TUIT on Sept. 10 to promote education and industry-academia collaboration in AI and software.

The university has continued exchanges with Uzbekistan in advanced technology fields, including co-hosting the 2024 International Conference on Information Science and Communications Technologies with TUIT.

Marking its 80th anniversary this year, Kookmin University is strengthening its global capabilities and networks based on its mid- to long-term development strategy, “KMU VISION 2035: EDGE.” EDGE stands for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency and ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance).

To this end, the university is continuing to expand its global cooperation network through international joint research, global talent development and industry-academia collaboration.