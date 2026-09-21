The University of Seoul has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with George Washington University (GWU) to establish an academic and credit-transfer partnership for students seeking admission to graduate business programs.

The University of Seoul said the MOU was signed by the two institutions at George Washington University on Sept. 15 as part of efforts to strengthen academic cooperation.

The agreement will enable University of Seoul students to apply for GWU’s Preferred International Partnership program for international graduate students through academic and curricular collaboration between the two universities.

Under the partnership, eligible University of Seoul students can take graduate-level courses at the university before enrolling in a graduate program at GWU.

If they earn a grade of B or higher in those courses, up to six credits can be transferred toward their GWU graduate program.

Students who enter a GWU graduate program through the credit-transfer arrangement can complete their master’s program at GWU and receive a degree upon fulfilling all graduation requirements.

During a meeting with officials from GWU’s School of Business, University of Seoul President Won Yong-kul discussed ways to strengthen educational cooperation between the two institutions, ensure the smooth operation of the graduate admission partnership program and expand student and faculty exchanges.

The two universities plan to gradually expand their cooperation in business education and research through joint seminars, short-term programs and collaborative research.

“We will support our students in gaining academic and practical experience in two global cities, Seoul and Washington, D.C., through this program and developing the capabilities they need to succeed on the global stage,” Won said.

Through the program, University of Seoul students are expected to gain firsthand experience of the different business environments and education systems of Korea and the United States, and develop expertise in various fields, including international business, finance, entrepreneurship, sustainable management and digital transformation.

GWU’s School of Business offers business education and conducts research in the international and policy-oriented environment of the U.S. capital.

The school’s location provides opportunities for study and research in areas including international business, finance, entrepreneurship, policy and the public sector.