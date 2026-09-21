Jeonbuk National University partners with defense companies on career-linked program

Jeonbuk National University has partnered with 15 defense companies and related organizations to offer a career-linked industry-academia cooperation program covering education, scholarships, field training and employment.

The university said Friday that its Department of Advanced Defense Technology and Industry hosted a workshop titled “Customized Talent Development and Recruitment-Linked Cooperation Program for the Defense Industry” at Shilla Stay Jeonju on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by university officials and representatives from defense companies and related organizations that signed a memorandum of understanding with the university in June.

A university official noted that the workshop was organized to translate the memorandum of understanding on the cooperation program, signed June 26, into tangible outcomes in education and recruitment.

Fifteen defense companies and related organizations are participating in the partnership.

The participants included Hyundai Rotem, Korea Aerospace Industries, LIG Defense & Aerospace, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, Danam Systems, DN Solutions, Rotac, Britestone, Vinatech, i3system, Poongsan FNS and CAMTIC Advanced Mechatronics Technology Institute.

The program will be offered to students in the undergraduate department of advanced defense technology and industry and the defense industry convergence major, as well as master’s and doctoral students in the department of advanced AI defense industry convergence and participating departments in the interdisciplinary program, along with graduates of the “Defense AI Boot Camp.”

Based on companies’ talent needs, the university will select industry-sponsored scholarship recipients and program participants and provide students who successfully complete the curriculum with opportunities for internships, field training and employment.

Students will be able to gain firsthand experience of the operations and job functions of defense companies while enrolled at the university and develop the practical skills needed for employment.

Participating companies, meanwhile, are expected to identify and nurture qualified talent at an early stage and help address the shortage of skilled professionals in the defense industry.

“This workshop was more than a simple exchange of views. It was an action-oriented meeting aimed at translating the memorandum of understanding signed in June into tangible outcomes in education and recruitment,” said Yang Oh-bong, president of the university.

"We will incorporate the specific workforce needs of the 15 participating companies and the job-specific competencies they require into our curriculum.”

Yang said the university will provide students with a clear career pathway, from major-specific education and industry-sponsored scholarships to company projects, internships and field training and ultimately employment.

“At the same time, we will ensure a stable pipeline of qualified talent with the practical skills needed by companies,” he continued.

He emphasized that the university would develop the career-linked program into a leading model of industry-academia cooperation, enabling Jeonbuk National University and defense companies to work together to develop talent.