As competition for international students intensifies worldwide, The Korea Times has expanded and refined its University Rankings 2027, evaluating 60 universities across four categories: education, research, student support and graduate outcomes.

The rankings aim to assess how well Korean universities are building sustainable environments for international students and scholars, shifting the focus beyond enrollment numbers toward the quality and depth of internationalization. This year’s evaluation features 19 indicators worth a total of 200 points, with 65 percent of the score directly tied to globalization.

The following tables present the top 30 universities overall, along with the top 30 in each category.