Kookmin University signs cooperation agreement with Tashkent University of Information Technologies

Kookmin University has signed an agreement with Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TUIT) to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and software education, research and industry-academia programs.

The university said Wednesday that the agreement was signed Sept. 10 during a visit to its Seoul campus by TUIT Rector Bakhtiyor Makhkamov and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Jamol Tiloyevich Makhsudov.

It added that university officials, including President Jeong Seung-ryul, and the Uzbekistani delegates discussed ways to step up bilateral cooperation.

The two sides agreed on the importance of cooperation among universities, government and industry in developing digital talent capable of driving future industries.

They also agreed to lay the groundwork for practical collaboration by leveraging the strengths of the two universities in digital technology fields, including AI and software.

Kookmin University said that under the agreement, the two universities plan to share expertise on AI and software curricula and promote academic exchanges.

Both sides also committed to jointly developing education and industry-academia programs with companies in the information and communications technology and manufacturing sectors.

“Our engagement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies and TUIT will provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties in education, research and industry-academia collaboration in AI and software,” Jeong said.

“Going forward, we will continue to identify practical areas of cooperation, including joint educational programs, research exchanges and industry-linked projects and contribute to developing globally competitive digital talent in both countries.”

Kookmin University and TUIT co-hosted the 2024 International Conference on Information Science and Communications Technologies (ICISCT), which was sponsored by organizations including the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

They have continued research exchanges in advanced technology fields such as AI, the internet of things, cybersecurity and smart cities.

A university official said the latest agreement is significant because it builds on the academic and research exchanges established through ICISCT and expands cooperation into education and industry-academia collaboration.

Marking its 80th anniversary, Kookmin University is preparing for a new chapter as it looks toward its next 100 years under the vision of “A University that Sets the Standard for Higher Education” and the slogan “Make the Rule, Break the Rule.”

To this end, the university has mapped out its mid- to long-term development strategy, “KMU VISION 2035: EDGE,” and identified four strategic priorities to strengthen its competitiveness.

EDGE stands for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency, and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance).

The university is prioritizing the expansion of its global capabilities and networks to strengthen exchanges with leading universities and institutions overseas, nurture global talent and pursue joint international research.