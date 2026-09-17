Chungnam National University students complete AI research program in US
Summary
Chungnam National University welcomed students back from a four-week research program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States on Tuesday. Twenty-four students from the Global Software and AI Talent Program presented results from generative AI projects and shared their experiences. The university said seven papers based on the work are scheduled for presentation at international academic conferences. The program is part of a long-running software talent initiative supported by government funding.
Key Facts
- The research program ran for four weeks and began on July 10.
- Twenty-four students took part in the AI and Generative Models: From Algorithms to Applications program at UIUC.
- Students worked on projects including Korean text-to-image model safety, satellite imagery anonymization, multilingual diffusion model concept reconstruction, object restoration, and image-inpainting control technologies.
- Chungnam National University said seven papers based on the students' research are scheduled to be presented at international academic conferences.
- The university said the Global Software and AI Talent Program has provided about 210 students with overseas educational and research experience over the past 11 years.
University holds welcome ceremony for 24 participants
Chungnam National University on Tuesday welcomed students who had returned from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in the United States after completing research projects there.
The welcome ceremony was organized by the university’s National Center of Excellence in Software project team and its affiliated Convergence Security Research Center.
Chungnam National University said the ceremony brought together students in the Global Software & AI Talent Program and related university officials.
Twenty-four students participated in the AI and Generative Models: From Algorithms to Applications research program. Students from the School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence and the Department of Artificial Intelligence in the College of Engineering were selected to participate in the four-week program at UIUC, beginning July 10.
Upon their return, they presented the final results of the projects they carried out during their stay at the U.S. university, while also sharing their experiences there.
The students conducted a range of advanced research projects focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), including verifying the safety of Korean text-to-image generation models, anonymizing satellite imagery, reconstructing concepts in multilingual diffusion models, restoring missing objects and developing image-inpainting control technologies.
Based on their research, the students prepared papers on their findings, with seven papers scheduled to be presented at international academic conferences.
“The Global Software & AI Talent Program has been running since the first phase of the National Center of Excellence in Software project, providing about 210 students with opportunities to gain overseas educational and research experience over the past 11 years,” said Kim Jong-ik, director of the project.
“The participating students have gained firsthand experience of the educational and research environment at a U.S. university while strengthening their expertise and international communication skills,” he added.
Chungnam National University successfully completed the first phase of the National Center of Excellence in Software project, launched by the Ministry of Science and ICT in 2015.
The university was subsequently selected for the second phase in 2021, receiving 13.1 billion won ($9.4 million) in government funding over six years through 2026 to train core software and AI talent.
In addition, the university was selected in July 2023 for the Information Protection Specialized University Support Project and has been expanding its information security programs to train highly skilled security professionals.
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