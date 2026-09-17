Chungnam National University students complete AI research program in US

Chungnam National University on Tuesday welcomed students who had returned from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in the United States after completing research projects there.

The welcome ceremony was organized by the university’s National Center of Excellence in Software project team and its affiliated Convergence Security Research Center.

Chungnam National University said the ceremony brought together students in the Global Software & AI Talent Program and related university officials.

Twenty-four students participated in the AI and Generative Models: From Algorithms to Applications research program. Students from the School of Computing and Artificial Intelligence and the Department of Artificial Intelligence in the College of Engineering were selected to participate in the four-week program at UIUC, beginning July 10.

Upon their return, they presented the final results of the projects they carried out during their stay at the U.S. university, while also sharing their experiences there.

The students conducted a range of advanced research projects focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), including verifying the safety of Korean text-to-image generation models, anonymizing satellite imagery, reconstructing concepts in multilingual diffusion models, restoring missing objects and developing image-inpainting control technologies.

Based on their research, the students prepared papers on their findings, with seven papers scheduled to be presented at international academic conferences.

“The Global Software & AI Talent Program has been running since the first phase of the National Center of Excellence in Software project, providing about 210 students with opportunities to gain overseas educational and research experience over the past 11 years,” said Kim Jong-ik, director of the project.

“The participating students have gained firsthand experience of the educational and research environment at a U.S. university while strengthening their expertise and international communication skills,” he added.

Chungnam National University successfully completed the first phase of the National Center of Excellence in Software project, launched by the Ministry of Science and ICT in 2015.

The university was subsequently selected for the second phase in 2021, receiving 13.1 billion won ($9.4 million) in government funding over six years through 2026 to train core software and AI talent.

In addition, the university was selected in July 2023 for the Information Protection Specialized University Support Project and has been expanding its information security programs to train highly skilled security professionals.