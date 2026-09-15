Korea Times Vice Chairman Seung Ji-soo, front row seventh from right, applauds with dignitaries and speakers during a VIP session ahead of the 2026 Korea Times Global Conference at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Seoul, Tuesday. Front row from right are British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, Seoul National University of Science and Technology President Kim Dong-hwan, Jeonbuk National University President Yang O-bong, Sungkyunkwan University President Yoo Ji-beom, Ewha Womans University President Lee Hyang-sook, Sangmyung University President Kim Chong-hee, Seung, National Assembly's Education Committee Chairperson Rep. Kim Hee-jung, Sookmyung Women's University President Moon Si-yeun, Korea University President Kim Dong-one, Chonnam National University President Lee Keun-bae and Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing. Korea Times photo by Shim Hyun-chul