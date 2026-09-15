A lawmaker and foreign ambassadors set the tone for The Korea Times Global Conference in Seoul, Tuesday, with congratulatory speeches highlighting the importance of education and human capabilities in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

The conference, held under the theme "Beyond AI: Building human-centered leadership for next era," brought together academics and industry representatives at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry building to discuss how universities should redefine education and leadership as AI reshapes society.

Rep. Kim Hee-jung of People Power Party, chairperson of the National Assembly's Education Committee, said the conference addresses the core themes we should focus on, adding that as technology advances, the answer increasingly lies with people.

"Education is what builds human strength," Kim said. "Technologies once unimaginable are now becoming reality, and evolving faster than we ever imagined. To lead that change rather than letting it lead us, we need to think harder and move faster."

Kim added that she would listen more closely to voices from the field that go beyond the existing framework of education.

Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing said the forum's theme carries great significance, as AI is reshaping how people produce knowledge, deliver education and communicate across societies.

"The fundamental purpose of education is to cultivate, develop and empower people. Technology should serve education by advancing comprehensive human development," the ambassador said. "We need not only to train people with the ability to use AI, but also to cultivate people with independent thinking, an innovative spirit, a strong sense of responsibility, and humanistic sentiment."

Dai said China is ready to work with Korea to develop new approaches to nurturing talent in the AI era, including expanded cooperation between universities and greater student exchanges.

"Faced with a new round of technological and industrial revolution, China stands ready to work with the Republic of Korea to explore new approaches to talent development in the age of AI," he said, calling for more joint research between leading universities in emerging fields such as AI, green industries and biomedicine, as well as greater exchanges between students in the two countries.

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks said AI is transforming economies and societies, offering a major opportunity to strengthen innovation, productivity and human potential.

"There can be few better places to have this conversation than here in the Republic of Korea," Crooks said.

"Korea has demonstrated remarkable leadership in technology, digital innovation and skills, while maintaining a strong commitment to education and research. Its achievements provide valuable lessons for countries around the world as they seek to harness the opportunities of AI."

Crooks said education would remain central to shaping the future, adding that even as AI becomes more powerful, the capabilities that matter most will remain fundamentally human. He cited critical thinking, creativity, sound judgment, leadership and the ability to work collaboratively as skills that will become increasingly important in the AI era.



