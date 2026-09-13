Universities in southwestern Korea are stepping up efforts to cultivate talent for emerging industries as government and private sector plans to build semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) clusters in the area take shape.

Universities across Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, including Chonnam National University, are launching new programs and expanding training in semiconductor and AI-related fields, backed by the government’s broader push to strengthen regional universities.

Chonnam National University, recently selected for the government’s “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative, plans to establish a new college specializing in advanced industries with an annual intake of 300 students. Starting in March 2028, the college will offer programs in advanced semiconductors and future energy.

The university also plans to provide student support comparable to that of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) as it seeks to nurture researchers for future industries.

It will expand education and support for students in semiconductor-related fields, including electronics, materials science and chemical engineering.

Chosun University is reviewing an academic restructuring plan to establish a new college dedicated to semiconductor convergence in 2028. Starting next year, it plans to transform its Department of Photonic Engineering into a semiconductor-focused program to bolster education in the field.

The university will also draw on its existing semiconductor programs, spanning advanced packaging workforce training, graduate-level semiconductor studies and undergraduate courses covering advanced materials, devices and packaging.

Donggang University launched a task force in June to train semiconductor professionals, stepping up preparations to establish a semiconductor department in 2028.

The university aims to train 100 semiconductor specialists annually in areas such as back-end processing, equipment operation and quality control, working with universities and industry partners including Amkor Technology Korea and SMC Engineering.

Other universities are focusing on strengthening students’ technical expertise and hands-on skills through government-backed talent development programs and new research and training facilities.

GIST is planning to establish an AI semiconductor research institute that would bring together the region’s AI and photonics research while supporting fabless companies specializing in semiconductor design and development.

The institute is targeted for launch as early as 2028, with plans being discussed with the science and industry ministries and Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH) was selected this year for two government-backed AI talent programs, through which it plans to train graduate-level specialists in areas such as power grids and secondary batteries.

Korea Polytechnics Gwangju Campus, meanwhile, plans to build a 50 billion won ($37.2 million) Mini Fab, a shared training facility that will replicate the full semiconductor manufacturing process for students and industry workers. The campus is seeking government approval and funding, with construction targeted to begin and finish next year.