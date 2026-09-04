The Kookmin University-led Environment Consortium of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HUSS) Convergence Talent Development Project has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar-based Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) to foster global climate professionals and advance the green industry.

The university said the two sides signed the agreement at the university’s Seoul campus on Tuesday.

It added that the partnership marks the beginning of broader educational and research cooperation with the Qatari institution specializing in sustainability.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from five participating universities in the consortium, including Duksung Women’s University, the University of Ulsan, Inha University and Chosun University.

Founded in 2009 by Yousef Alhorr, GORD is a quasi-governmental organization responsible for promoting sustainability under the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It operates the Global Sustainability Assessment System and conducts applied research in carbon management, energy efficiency, renewable energy and water resources.

The organization also provides professional training and capacity-building programs and carbon-neutrality consulting services.

GORD’s subsidiary, the Global Carbon Council (GCC), operates an international carbon credit program that is the first program in the Global South to fully meet the eligibility requirements under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

The agreement focuses on expanding students’ understanding and practical experience of the global carbon market and climate industry, while providing them with career, employment and research opportunities in the Middle East.

Based on the agreement, the two organizations plan to expand educational and practical opportunities related to voluntary carbon markets and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The consortium pledged to promote educational and research exchanges with GORD and Qatari universities, linking student research and startup projects with opportunities in the global climate-tech market and building career and employment networks in the Middle East.

In particular, internships and hands-on programs linked to the GCC are expected to give students first-hand experience of the international carbon market and help them build professional expertise in the field.

The consortium also plans to expand its cooperation beyond GORD to include universities and relevant organizations in Qatar, broadening the scope of collaboration to joint educational programs and research, as well as international opportunities for student startup and research projects in the climate-tech sector.

Kookmin University, the lead institution of the Environment Consortium, is promoting interdisciplinary education that transcends the boundaries between universities and academic disciplines under the theme of “Coexistence and Mutual Prosperity in an Era of Climate Crisis.”

The university is also committed to nurturing future professionals equipped with problem-solving skills and interdisciplinary thinking to understand environmental issues from a humanities and social sciences perspective and develop practical solutions.