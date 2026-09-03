Competition for regional national universities hits 5-year high amid free tuition push

Regional flagship national universities are drawing increasing interest as the government prepares to expand support for balanced regional development.

The competition rate for regular admissions, based on Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), reached 5.68 to 1 for admission in 2026 at nine regional flagship national universities, the highest in five years, according to an analysis released Thursday by Jongro Academy, a private university admissions prep institution.

The nine schools are Kangwon National University, Gyeongsang National University, Kyungpook National University, Pusan National University, Chonnam National University, Jeonbuk National University, Jeju National University, Chungnam National University and Chungbuk National University.

Their competition rate for regular admissions was 4.67 to 1 for admission in 2022, 4.69 to 1 in 2023, 4.58 to 1 in 2024 and 4.88 to 1 in 2025.

The competition rate for early admissions, based primarily on high school academic performance and other extracurricular activities, reached 8.65 to 1 for admission in 2026, the highest in four years.

Jongro Academy attributed the trend to the free tuition policy, adding that students on the admissions borderline between universities in Seoul and regional flagship universities may now be leaning toward the latter.

Amid a severe job market for college graduates nationwide, a growing number of students are avoiding the opportunity cost of entering universities in Seoul, it added.

The Ministry of Education created a 328 billion won ($241.6 million) scholarship fund for balanced regional development in next year's budget. Starting with admission in 2027, the fund will cover full tuition for all incoming freshmen at 30 regional national universities who hold Korean citizenship, regardless of household income.

“The free tuition policy for national universities could accelerate this trend,” said Im Seong-ho, head of Jongro Academy. “Students in regional areas, in particular, are increasingly likely to choose regional flagship universities over other national or private universities.

The government is also pushing a “making 10 Seoul National Universities” initiative to strengthen leading universities outside the capital region into regional hubs for education, research and development, linking them with strategic local industries.

Pusan National University, Chonnam National University and Chungnam National University were selected for the initiative Tuesday and will each receive up to about 70 billion won in government funding.