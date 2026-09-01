Chungnam National University holds events to cheer on students at start of fall semester

Chungnam National University (CNU) is holding a series of events to support and encourage its students to mark the start of the 2026 fall semester.

The university said Tuesday that it is hosting the “Cheer Up, CNU” project for all students through Friday.

A university official noted that the project aims to help students readjust to campus life and inject new energy into their university experience at the beginning of the semester.

The project consists of three programs: a morning welcome event for students, messages of encouragement and support, and welfare promotions designed to support students’ everyday needs.

On Tuesday, the first day of the fall semester, the university held the welcome event.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., President Kim Jeong-kyoum, three vice presidents and other senior university officials greeted students and offered words of encouragement for the new semester on the Daedeok campus.

At the Bowun and Sejong campuses, deans and other senior university officials also took part in welcome events tailored to the characteristics of each campus.

In particular, the encouragement cards distributed as part of the event feature a QR code that gives students one-stop access to essential information for the new semester.

In addition, banners featuring messages of encouragement for students have been installed along major pedestrian routes on the Daedeok, Bowun and Sejong campuses.

The university is also posting social media graphics featuring messages of support and encouragement on its official Instagram account and other social media channels.

The welfare promotion event, which offers practical student welfare benefits, will continue throughout the first week of the semester.

From Tuesday to Thursday, free servings of a “1,000-won breakfast” will be provided at the Daedeok and Bowun campuses.

From Tuesday to Friday, all campus coffee shops operated by the university’s Consumer Cooperative will offer discounts, providing students with practical benefits as they begin the new semester.

“All members of our university community are wholeheartedly cheering on our students as they begin the fall semester,” said Kim.

“Through the ‘Cheer Up, CNU’ project, we will continue to put student-centered administration into practice so that students can start the new semester with renewed energy and feel our unwavering support throughout their campus life.”

Since taking office in 2024, Kim has continued to engage directly with students through initiatives such as welcome events for the start of each semester and evening meals and snacks during exam periods.

He has held a regular event where any member of the university community can participate and share their views, helping foster a more open campus culture.