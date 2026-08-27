University of Seoul's International School of Urban Sciences hosts Global Friends Night

The International School of Urban Sciences at the University of Seoul hosted the 2026 Global Friends Night on Aug. 21 as part of efforts to strengthen its global cooperation network.

Launched in 2015 and marking its 10th edition this year, the event brought together about 300 participants, including domestic and international alumni and current students, as well as diplomats from the embassies of Zambia, Kenya, Colombia and Honduras in Korea.

It also attracted representatives from major partner organizations such as the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Korea Environmental Conservation Institute, the International Contractors Association of Korea, the Seoul Human Resource Development Center, CityNet, Seoul Water Recycling Corp. and the Korea Expressway Corp.

Participants shared the graduate school's educational achievements and examples of alumni activities while discussing ways to expand cooperation in urban development, the environment, infrastructure and international development projects.

Those offering congratulatory remarks at the event included Francisco Alberto Gonzalez, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Colombia in Korea; Alejandro Velasquez Cervantes, chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Honduras in Korea; and Kim Dae-sik, vice chairman of the International Contractors Association of Korea.

In her opening remarks, Lee Shin, dean of the International School of Urban Sciences, introduced the purpose of the event and detailed the school’s achievements in international exchanges.

“Global Friends Night is an event where alumni and current students from Korea and abroad, members of the diplomatic corps, and partner organizations share the achievements of our international education programs and strengthen the foundation for future cooperation,” Lee said.

She added, “We will continue to expand exchanges among our alumni and with institutions in Korea and abroad, while operating programs that help translate educational outcomes into urban policy and international cooperation.”

The university presented plaques of appreciation to CityNet, the Seoul Human Resources Development Center, Seoul Water Recycling Corp. and Korea Expressway Corp. for their longstanding cooperation in the university’s international education and training programs.

During the dinner and networking session that followed, participants shared urban policies from their respective countries and examples of international cooperation.

Public officials participating in the international training programs introduced their countries and presented cultural performances, sharing their cultural and educational experiences while strengthening connections between alumni and current students.

The International School of Urban Sciences offers master’s degree programs in global construction, sustainable urban development and international development cooperation.

The school also operates degree programs and non-degree international training programs for public officials from developing countries, supported by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and KOICA.