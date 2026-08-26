Hanyang University (HYU) will host the 2026 Fall HYU Global Career Fair on Thursday to expand employment opportunities for international students in Korea and help local companies recruit talented global professionals.

The university said Wednesday that the career fair will be open not only to Hanyang University students but also to international students from other universities in Korea.

It noted that the event will provide international students with opportunities to obtain recruitment information from leading Korean companies and communicate directly with corporate representatives.

The fair will also allow participating companies to connect with talented global candidates from diverse national and academic backgrounds.

A wide range of leading Korean companies will take part in the event, including Lotte Corporation, Taihan Cable & Solution, Samsung E&A, Dongwon Group, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Kolmar Korea, Amorepacific, Yonwoo Co., SeAH Besteel Holdings, Hoban Construction and Isu Petasys.

A university official described the career fair as a meaningful gateway to employment in Korea for international students.

“For international students, it is important to have opportunities that go beyond simply obtaining recruitment information,” he said. “They need opportunities to meet companies directly, demonstrate their capabilities and explore potential career opportunities.”

The official added, “The fair will also give participating companies an opportunity to identify and recruit outstanding global talent.”

The university said it holds career fairs for international students twice a year, in the spring and fall, as part of its ongoing efforts to support their employment in Korea.

The spring career fair, held on March 31, attracted 1,021 international students from 86 universities and 64 countries, along with 26 participating companies.

On-site recruitment consultations and interviews led to employment opportunities, while a number of students were invited to follow-up interviews, demonstrating tangible results in connecting international students with potential employers.

Building on these achievements, the university plans to further strengthen direct recruitment matching and post-event employment support at this fall’s fair, moving beyond conventional corporate promotion and the simple provision of recruitment information.

The university is also developing a comprehensive support system that encompasses the entire student journey — from academic life and career development to employment, entrepreneurship and long-term settlement in Korea.

At the center of these efforts is the HY All-Care System, the university’s integrated support framework for international students. It provides step-by-step support across key stages of their lives in Korea.