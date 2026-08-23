COVER STORY Stanford to close Korea research center after 5 years

Stanford University will close its research center in Korea after five years, citing financial and operational difficulties.

The U.S. government's planned cuts to research funding for universities are believed to be one of the major reasons, according to officials of relevant public organizations here.

The Stanford Center at the Incheon Global Campus (IGC) will conclude all research activities this year and begin winding down operations, Julie Greicius, associate dean for communications and alumni affairs at Stanford Engineering, said in a recent email to The Korea Times.

“After opening in June 2021 during the height of the COVID pandemic, the program faced financial and operational difficulties,” Greicius said. Despite the decision, she noted Stanford will remain dedicated to addressing research topics such as urban sustainability and clean-energy challenges in urban environments and expected its broader relationship with Korea to continue through other collaborations.

The center opened in June 2021 in Songdo, at the IGC where four foreign universities and three research centers have shared the campus in a state-led project for a global education hub.

Developing “smart-city” models with research spanning urban technology, sustainability, health care and social equity, the Stanford center was intended to serve as an academic bridge between the U.S. Silicon Valley and Korea, bringing Stanford experts together with Korean firms, universities and government agencies.

The center’s closure is already apparent in its operations. Its website was inaccessible, while emails sent to its previously listed address were returned as undeliverable. Calls to its main office number also produced an automated message saying the number was no longer in service.

Most of the center’s workers have already left, and an accountant is handling the remaining administrative and asset-disposal work, said an official at the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ), which supported the project.

The closure comes as elite U.S. universities face growing pressure from the U.S. Donald Trump administration, including proposed cuts to federal research funding and closer scrutiny of their foreign ties, although Stanford has not linked these pressures directly to the Korea center’s shutdown.

“We were willing to extend the contract for another three years. But the main campus said that, due to new regulations there, it had become difficult to keep covering the costs of the center,” the official said.

The IFEZ official rejected claims that a previous reduction in financial support from the Korean government was the direct cause of Stanford’s departure. Stanford’s annual subsidy was cut by 10 percent after a 2023 performance evaluation by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, prompting objections from the university. IFEZ subsequently signed a revised agreement that effectively offset the central government’s reduction in an effort to retain the center.

“There was some conflict over that funding cut, but the school did not decide to leave at the time,” the official said.

Since its establishment, the central government, ministry and IFEZ have provided the center with more than 17 billion won ($12.3 million) in support through this year. It had planned to provide 2.4 billion won in annual support through 2028. Now concerns are mounting that the closure could jeopardize ongoing projects with Korean companies and limit access to the center’s research output, as Stanford retains intellectual property rights under its deal with IFEZ.

The closure has prompted calls for stronger safeguards over publicly funded research.

“If we make a certain level of investment, I believe we should be able to retain the returns from it, but there were insufficient safeguards for such a contingency,” Incheon City Council member Lee Kang-gu said. He urged IFEZ to build clearer provisions into future agreements with foreign research institutions on access to research results, intellectual-property rights and cost-sharing.

Another city councilor, Cho Min-kyung, said she plans to examine the Stanford center issue during the council’s annual administrative audit scheduled for November.

IFEZ said it is working to transfer the center’s largest ongoing research project to another institution at the IGC, in an effort to prevent disruption to the work.