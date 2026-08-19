Korea takes 4 medals at International Olympiad in Informatics

Korea took four medals at a global programming competition for high school students held last week, the science ministry said Wednesday.

The national team, comprising of four members, won two golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held in Uzbekistan from Aug. 9 to Sunday. A total of 327 students from 92 countries participated at the event, the Ministry of Science and ICT said in a press release.

Contestants had to solve three algorithmic problems within five hours during the two-day competition, with the goal to maximize their score, the ministry said.

Launched in 1989, the IOI is among several international science Olympiads held annually around the world.