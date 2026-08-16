Kookmin University Solar Car Team holds technical exchange with Hyundai Motor staff

The Kookmin University Solar Car Team (KUST) held a technical exchange meeting with Hyundai Motor staff members at the university’s Seoul campus on Aug. 7 to prepare for its participation in the 2027 World Solar Challenge.

The university said Thursday that eight Hyundai Motor staff members, including Park Jeong-hee, head of FC System Design Team 2, attended the meeting, along with Shin Dong-hoon, KUST’s faculty advisor and professor of mechanical engineering.

The meeting was organized to provide KUST with technical advice on vehicle development as it prepares to compete in the World Solar Challenge, an international solar car competition to be held in Australia in August 2027.

During the meeting, KUST students explained to Hyundai Motor’s staff the design direction and key technical elements of the vehicle they are currently developing, as well as their preparations for the competition.

Hyundai Motor’s staff reviewed the vehicle’s design and development plans and shared industry insights on key technical considerations for the development process.

Hyundai Motor plans to continue providing technical advice and maintaining technical exchanges with KUST throughout the vehicle development process and preparations for the competition.

The university said KUST will incorporate the advice it received during the technical exchange into its vehicle design and development process.

The World Solar Challenge is a competition in which solar-powered vehicles travel approximately 3,000 kilometers across the Australian continent. University teams from around the world compete in areas including vehicle design, manufacturing and energy management.

As part of its 80th anniversary celebrations, Kookmin University has designated mobility as one of eight specialized areas and is expanding education, research and industry-academia collaboration in related fields, including automotive engineering, software and design.

KUST’s preparations for international competitions and technical exchanges with industry are also part of the university’s mobility education initiatives, giving students hands-on experience in vehicle design, manufacturing and energy management.