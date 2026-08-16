Jeonbuk National University to train AI specialists to drive regional growth

Jeonbuk National University is intensifying its efforts to nurture artificial intelligence (AI) experts at the master’s and doctoral levels capable of driving growth in key regional industries.

The university said it plans to cultivate highly skilled “AI+X” professionals who can integrate AI with emerging industries through the research-oriented education system at the Graduate School of AI Convergence.

It added that the plan is part of an initiative to transform the graduate school into one of the world’s top 100 AI-specialized graduate schools.

To that end, the university will launch an “AI+X Advancement Program,” led by the Graduate School of AI Convergence, while significantly expanding its educational and research infrastructure.

Rather than simply producing AI specialists, the university aims to nurture research-oriented talent capable of integrating AI with key regional strategic industries, including physical AI, robotics, defense, biotechnology and healthcare, smart farming and hydrogen energy.

The graduate school operates seven departments, including the Department of Physical-AI Convergence Engineering, the Department of Robot Foundry, the Department of Advanced AI–Defense Industry Convergence and the Department of Biomedical Convergence.

Those departments plan to offer education and research programs in close partnership with regional industries.

Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, local companies such as Hyundai Motor and research institutions including the Rural Development Administration will participate in curriculum development and joint research, helping establish a practice-oriented talent development model aligned with industry needs.

The university plans to recruit a total of 150 master’s and doctoral students across the seven departments and expand joint research with companies and research institutes, along with project-based learning programs for AI+X.

Through those initiatives, the university aims to build a regional ecosystem for highly skilled talent who can continue to drive research and industrial innovation at local companies and research institutions after earning their degrees.

In line with the government’s policy to nurture AI talent, the university will also introduce an “AI+X Fast Track” linking undergraduate, master’s and doctoral education.

The university noted that it typically takes more than eight years to complete the conventional sequence of bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs.

However, the new system will allow students to earn a doctorate in five and a half years by completing a three-year undergraduate program followed by a five-term integrated master’s and doctoral program, once the system is fully established.

“By focusing on nurturing AI+X talent at the master’s and doctoral levels, we will help Jeonbuk National University evolve beyond a regional flagship university into one of the world’s top 100 AI-specialized graduate schools,” said Yang O-bong, the university’s president.

He added, “We will create a virtuous cycle in which young AI researchers earn their doctoral degrees in their early to mid-20s, build their careers in the region and create new value in local industries and research settings.”

The university said it will also establish a comprehensive support system to nurture talent with strong research capabilities.