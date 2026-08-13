The Korea Foundation (KF) has inaugurated a milestone academic network connecting six prominent universities across five Latin American nations, aiming to expand the reach of Korean studies and foster cross-continental scholarly exchange throughout the region.

The official launch ceremony for the KF Global e-School UCEN-Latin America Consortium for Korean Studies took place Wednesday at the Universidad Central de Chile (UCEN) campus in Santiago. High-profile attendees included KF President Song Gui-do, UCEN President Santiago Gonzalez Larrain and Korean Ambassador to Chile Kim Hak-jae.

To mark the inauguration, Kim Won-ho, professor emeritus at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, delivered a keynote lecture exploring actionable insights from South Korea’s rapid economic and democratic development for Latin American nations.

Spanning member institutions in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia, the consortium leverages an innovative digital educational model. Participating universities will integrate specialized online Korean studies courses provided by fellow consortium members into their official curricula as regular, credit-bearing subjects. During its inaugural academic year, the platform will offer six core courses examining contemporary Korea, including specialized modules on The Development and Future of K-Democracy and Korean Economic Policy and Industrial Innovation.

Following the launch, the foundation is embarking on a broader regional tour to strengthen educational partnerships across Latin America. Delegation members will visit the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and partner institutions in Colombia to explore further joint programs, faculty exchanges and prospective curriculum expansions.

According to the foundation, the initiative forms a key pillar of its strategic push to reinforce institutional ties with higher education centers across the Global South, paving the way for a more balanced and diverse global ecosystem for Korean studies.

“This consortium serves as a highly meaningful starting point for broadening academic cooperation and nurturing the next generation of leaders who will drive future exchanges between Korea and Latin America,” Song said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.