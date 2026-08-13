Jeonbuk National University launches global network of leading universities, companies

Jeonbuk National University is launching its largest-ever international cooperation network, bringing together presidents of leading universities worldwide, global companies and international educational organizations.

The university said Monday that it will establish a Global Advisory Committee comprising presidents of its overseas partner universities and launch major projects in collaboration with global companies and international organizations.

The initiative represents an expanded cooperation model that goes beyond academic exchanges between universities by incorporating the expertise of global industries and international organizations.

The Global Advisory Committee will include presidents of partner universities representing North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Among those institutions are Purdue University in the United States, Universite Sorbonne Nouvelle in France, China University of Geosciences, Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia and Mohammed V University in Rabat in Morocco.

In addition, Thales Group, a French defense and technology company, and the Agence universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), which has a network of more than 1,000 French-speaking universities worldwide, will join the initiative as partners.

Jeonbuk National University noted that the initiative seeks to establish a multilevel cooperation framework linking universities, companies and international organizations to strengthen connections among global education, research and industry.

The university plans to provide students with a broader and more diverse international education experience through the expanded network.

In addition to expanding joint degree programs with partner universities and strengthening student exchange programs, the university plans to pursue joint research in advanced technology fields with global companies, offer hands-on internship opportunities and organize special lectures by world-renowned scholars and industry leaders.

At the same time, the university seeks to strengthen its efforts to attract outstanding international students and nurture globally competitive talent.

The university also aims to attract highly qualified global talent and develop industry-academia collaboration programs linked to North Jeolla Province’s advanced industrial infrastructure.

The university said it aims to further strengthen its role as a hub for higher education innovation under the government’s regional growth-linked talent development program, known as the 10 Seoul National Universities initiative.

“This initiative, which combines the educational insights of presidents of world-class universities with the industry expertise of leading global companies and organizations such as Thales and AUF, will serve as a driving force for enhancing our university’s global competitiveness,” said Yang Oh-bong, the university’s president.

He added, “We will create an innovative ecosystem in which Korean students can pursue opportunities around the world while global high-tech talent and companies are attracted to North Jeolla Province, thereby creating a successful model for the government’s 10 Seoul National Universities initiative.”