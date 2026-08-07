A government proposal to make tuition free for some 64,000 incoming students at national universities next year is facing mounting opposition from private universities. Critics warn the policy could put private institutions at a further disadvantage in attracting students and deepen their financial struggles.

The concerns are particularly acute among private universities outside the Seoul metropolitan area, which are already struggling with declining enrollment and financial pressures while facing continued restrictions on tuition hikes.

During a policy briefing at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education said it is considering providing full tuition scholarships to some 64,000 freshmen at 30 national universities outside the Seoul metropolitan area beginning in the 2027 academic year.

Under the plan, it would gradually expand to cover all undergraduate students at those universities within the current administration's term.

International students are not included in the plan, at least for now. Since they are admitted outside the standard enrollment quota and are subject to different tuition standards, they fall outside the initial scope of the proposal, according to the ministry.

Annual tuition for all four undergraduate years at national universities totals about 1 trillion won ($704 million), but much of that is already covered by existing state scholarships, limiting the amount of additional government spending required.

The government estimates the plan would cost an additional 100 billion won in its first year, with the figure rising by roughly 100 billion won each year as more students become eligible. Annual spending is expected to reach about 400 billion won by 2030.

Private universities, which are excluded from the proposed initiative, have pushed back, saying that the policy could further erode enrollment and threaten the viability of some institutions. They also criticized the government for unveiling the plan without a public hearing or sufficient consultation with affected universities.

The Korean Professors Union said in a statement that the proposal selectively favors regional national universities without offering a broader vision for the country's higher education system.

"The education ministry speaks of balanced regional development, but there is little sign of a vision for the entire educational ecosystem that sustains higher education in the regions," the union said.

It warned that free tuition at national universities could draw more students away from regional private universities and junior colleges already struggling with demographic decline, further worsening their enrollment and financial difficulties.

Regional private universities are particularly concerned about the immediate impact on student recruitment, with the early admissions season approaching.

While the proposal is intended to advance the government's broader goal of balanced regional development, critics question whether offering free tuition exclusively at national universities can effectively revitalize regional higher education or local communities.

"Regional private universities are often located in smaller cities, while national universities tend to be concentrated in larger regional hubs," said Hwang In-sung, secretary-general of the Korean Association of Private University Presidents. "If private universities disappear, smaller cities will bear the brunt of the impact."

In response, the education ministry explained that the proposal reflects the public role national universities play in regional communities, while adding that complementary measures are being considered for private institutions.

"National universities need greater support given the public role they play in their regions," a ministry official said. "For private universities, we plan to expand regional talent scholarships and introduce other measures that, while falling short of free tuition, would provide comparable support."