Kookmin University launches innovation alliance with AI, software companies

Kookmin University is stepping up efforts to strengthen industry-academia collaboration with artificial intelligence (AI) and software companies.

The university said Thursday that it held a ceremony to launch the KMU AX Innovation Alliance with high-tech companies on its campus in northern Seoul on July 24.

The ceremony was attended by senior university officials and professors, including Sohn Jin-sik, vice president for planning and general director of the Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, and Hwang Sun-tae, dean of the College of Computer Science.

The event also brought together representatives from AI and software companies, including KT, NHN Cloud, Tmax-Tibero, Innogrid, Lemong, Hancominnostream, Maum.AI, Xytron, m2Cloud and Jin Infra.

Participants discussed ways to strengthen industry-academia collaboration, including joint research projects, joint academic programs, on-site training, internships and job opportunities.

They also explored ways to establish a consortium of companies to foster AI and software professionals who can meet industry needs.

With the launch of the alliance, Kookmin University plans to continue expanding its collaborative network with companies specializing in AI and software.

The university said it aims to produce tangible outcomes by connecting the participating companies’ technological capabilities and industry needs with the university’s education, research and industry-academia collaboration programs.

It plans to work with companies across a wide range of fields, including cloud and AI infrastructure, generative AI and AI agents, data, enterprise software and cybersecurity to create a virtuous cycle linking education, projects and research to hands-on training and employment.

Marking its 80th anniversary, Kookmin University is preparing for a new leap forward toward its next 100 years under its vision of “A University That Sets the Standard for Higher Education” and the slogan “Make the Rule, Break the Rule.”

To this end, the university has established its mid- to long-term development strategy called KMU VISION 2035: EDGE, and selected eight specialized areas in which to focus on strengthening its competitiveness.

EDGE is short for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency, and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance).

A university official said the alliance launch event will strengthen the foundation for industry-academia collaboration needed for the university to advance as an AI-focused university, with a focus on “AI+X,” one of the university’s eight specialized areas.

He added that the university and the participating firms will hold follow-up working-level discussions to identify various challenges facing industry and pursue joint projects in education, technology development and talent development.