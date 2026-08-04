Kookmin University partners with KOICA to train Palestinian researchers in AI

Kookmin University has partnered with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to launch an AI Ph.D. Fellowship Program aimed at training Palestinian researchers in artificial intelligence (AI).

The university said Monday that the doctoral program is a key component of the talent development efforts under a KOICA project designed to strengthen Palestine’s research and development (R&D) capabilities in innovative technologies for digital transformation.

The university-affiliated Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation and Global Development Cooperation Institute (GDCI) will work with KOICA to train researchers capable of addressing challenges facing Palestine and help them lead local R&D and industrial innovation.

Thirty promising Palestinian candidates will be recruited for the long-term fellowship program, which supports their doctoral studies and AI research in Korea.

Selected fellows will enroll in the doctoral program at Kookmin University’s Graduate School of AI and Software, where they will conduct research on core AI technologies and their applications in industry and the public sector.

The university said research topics will be aligned with major challenges facing Palestine.

It added that the program will provide education and research opportunities aimed at translating the fellows’ research into solutions to local challenges and advancing digital transformation in Palestine.

During their doctoral studies, the fellows will participate in AI-focused coursework, joint research with Korean researchers, industry-academia collaboration projects, internships and technology commercialization programs.

Through these activities, the program will help the fellows develop research capabilities, practical problem-solving skills, project planning and management expertise and international research networks.

Upon returning home, the fellows will serve as a bridge between universities, research institutions and industry, helping translate R&D outcomes into products and services while fostering new business ventures and startups.

“The AI Ph.D. Fellowship is more than an opportunity for talented Palestinians to pursue advanced degrees,” said Cho Hyun-kyu, director of KOICA’s Palestine Office.

He added, “It is designed to lay the foundation for their leadership in local R&D and digital transformation after they return home.”

Cho expressed hope that Korea’s experience in AI research and education will serve as a catalyst for sustainable digital innovation in Palestine.

“One of Kookmin University’s greatest strengths is its AI transformation-focused educational system, which goes beyond research and software development to apply AI to real-world systems and industries, including manufacturing, health care, education and public services,” said Lee Sang-hwan, project manager and a professor in the School of Software.

“We will support the program to ensure that its outcomes contribute to improving public services, creating jobs for young people, driving industrial innovation and advancing digital transformation in Palestine,” he added.