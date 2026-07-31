Sejong University professor wins best paper award at international tourism conference

Ahn Young-joo, a professor in the College of Hospitality and Tourism at Sejong University, won an award for best paper at the sixth International Conference on Responsible Tourism and Hospitality, held in Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia, from July 7-11.

The university said Ahn analyzed online reviews written by tourists who visited Bukchon Hanok Village in central Seoul to examine changes in their tourism experiences and assess the effectiveness of policies addressing overtourism.

The study was recognized for its originality and academic contributions. It found that the policies introduced to mitigate overtourism affected tourists’ perceptions and experiences.

The university noted that the research was particularly commended for its use of big data to assess the effectiveness of sustainable tourism policies.

“I sought to objectively assess the sustainability of tourist destinations and the effectiveness of tourism policies using data that captures tourists’ actual experiences,” said Ahn.

She added, “I will continue to conduct research on responsible tourism using digital data and propose sustainable tourism development strategies that enable local communities and tourists to coexist.”

The conference brought together researchers, industry professionals and students in the tourism and hospitality fields from across Asia.

The event serves as a leading forum for discussing the values and practices of responsible tourism and sharing research findings and industry cases aimed at advancing sustainable tourism development.

The university said the College of Hospitality and Tourism conducts cutting-edge research in emerging areas of the tourism industry, including sustainable tourism, digital tourism and tourism data.

The college has ranked first in Korea for six consecutive years in the hospitality and leisure management category of the 2026 QS World University rankings by subject.