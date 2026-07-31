Korea's airborne firefighters help immigrant teens aim high

Inside an airfield hangar in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, the roaring whir of helicopter blades provided a dramatic backdrop for 17 young teenagers from multicultural backgrounds who gathered to discover that their futures in Korea could extend far beyond standard classroom boundaries.

For these teenagers, stepping into the cockpit was more than just a field trip — it was a rare chance to break through the linguistic and cultural hurdles that often narrow their horizons.

The Yangsan Forest Aviation Management Office — a branch of the Korea Forest Service — hosted a specialized career exploration day Friday tailored specifically for youths from multicultural backgrounds. Organized in partnership with the Yangsan Family Center, the initiative invited young immigrants who arrived in Korea as children to step up close to heavy-duty firefighting helicopters and explore specialized careers in public aviation and disaster response.

The event comes as Korean society undergoes a rapid demographic shift. Driven by declining birthrates and a growing influx of multicultural families, integrating young arrivals into the workforce has become both a social imperative and an economic opportunity. Yet children who move to Korea during their childhood often face steep language barriers, cultural isolation, and limited access to specialized career mentorship.

During the workshop, participants received hands-on exposure to aerial firefighting operations — a critical frontline defense for a mountainous country where seasonal forest fires pose a constant threat. Veteran pilots, aviation mechanics and elite aerial firefighters led interactive mentoring sessions, explaining flight mechanics, emergency protocols and the technical expertise required to maintain heavy utility aircraft.

The teenagers engaged directly with the crew in tailored Q&A sessions, asking about flight training, mechanical engineering and the daily demands of airborne disaster relief.

"We organized this field experience so that youth from immigrant backgrounds can overcome language and cultural barriers and build their capabilities in diverse fields," said Kim Byung-han, director of the Yangsan Forest Aviation Management Office. "We will continue to provide rich opportunities for career exploration to help them grow into healthy, talented leaders for Korea’s future."

By opening airfield doors to immigrant teenagers, public agencies are redefining how civil service engages with a changing population. For the 17 youth who spent their Friday exploring cockpit controls and turbine engines, organizers said they hope the experience offered more than just an educational outing, providing a vivid glimpse of how their own aspirations might one day take flight.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.