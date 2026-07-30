University of Seoul wins grand prize for contract-based graduate program

The University of Seoul won the grand prize in a best practice competition for its operation of a contract-based graduate program at the Industry-Academia Collaboration Forum on July 16.

The university said the award recognized its achievements in industry-academia collaboration through the Early Employment Contract-based Graduate School Program.

The award ceremony for the best practice competition took place during the forum at Konyang University’s medical campus in Daejeon, which marked the 15th anniversary of the Korean Society for Industry & Academy Collaboration.

“This award recognizes the achievements of industry-academia collaboration resulting from the joint efforts of participating faculty members, students and companies,” said Chung Yun-doo, director of the program.

He added, “We will continue to actively reflect the needs of industry in education and research and further develop a sustainable cooperation model in which universities and companies grow together, contributing to regional innovation and strengthening industrial competitiveness.”

Under the program, the University of Seoul runs an integrated education system to foster master’s-level professionals equipped with practical skills tailored to industry needs in the fields of biohealth, environment and electrical, electronics and computer engineering.

The system links student selection and recruitment in partnership with participating companies. It also offers industry-driven curricula and facilitates collaborative research and development projects among faculty members, students and companies.

In particular, the program integrates the entire process into a single system — from identifying participating companies and recruiting students to matching students with companies, providing industry-tailored education and conducting joint industry-academia research.

The program enables students to gain industry-focused research experience and practical skills, while providing companies with access to promising talent and opportunities for technological collaboration by leveraging the university’s research capabilities.

The number of participating companies has grown from 22 at the start of the program to 40 currently, with the university continuing to expand its industry-academia cooperation base from biohealth to the environment and electrical, electronics and computer fields.