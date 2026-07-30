Sungkyunkwan University co-hosts int'l forum to discuss role of universities in AI era

Sungkyunkwan University and the University of Toronto hosted the 2026 Seoul Forum on AI and University on Monday to discuss the role of universities in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

During the forum held at Sungkyunkwan University’s Seoul campus, participants discussed fundamental questions raised by the widespread adoption of generative AI, particularly the role and mission of universities in education, research and society.

Rather than treating AI merely as a technological tool, the forum explored fundamental questions about the kinds of work humans will undertake and the identities they will forge in the AI era.

Participants explored the unique role of universities and sought to redefine the future of higher education and the role of the humanities.

Myaeng Sung-hyon, professor emeritus in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, argued in a keynote speech that universities must fundamentally rethink their traditional models of education and research.

“In an era when human intellectual labor is no longer scarce, universities must reinvent themselves as places where people reflect on what they should learn and how they should exercise judgment, rather than serving merely as institutions for knowledge transfer and skills training,” he said.

He added, “A shift toward curricula that foster AI literacy, critical thinking, ethical reflection and creative collaboration is essential.”

The event brought together leading scholars from major universities and research institutions in Korea and abroad, including Seoul National University, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Toronto.

Sungkyunkwan University said the scholars shared global perspectives on the future of AI and higher education, particularly the role of the humanities.

They also discussed strategies for redesigning undergraduate and graduate curricula, ways to strengthen AI literacy and critical thinking, and the evolving role of universities in industry collaboration and social responsibility.

“This forum is aimed at deriving innovative approaches to reforming curricula, assessment systems and academic policies by redefining the role of universities in the AI era, starting from the fundamental question of why universities exist,” said Kim Jang-hyun, dean of the university’s Graduate School of Information and Communication Engineering.

Kim, who oversaw the hosting of the forum, concurrently serves as director of the Seoul ANCHOR Global Innovation Center.

“It is particularly meaningful to bring together world-renowned scholars to discuss AI, the humanities and the future of universities,” said Oh Sam-gyun, distinguished professor of library and information science at Sungkyunkwan University.

Following the forum, Sungkyunkwan University said it plans to further expand industry-academia-research collaboration between Korea and Canada through the Seoul ANCHOR initiative for regional innovation and growth.

The university also aims to lay a stronger foundation for future joint research and educational innovation projects.