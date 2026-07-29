Korea University said the 2026 International Summer Campus (ISC) marked another step toward realizing the university’s vision for international education while enhancing students’ educational experience.

This year, the ISC was designed to provide international students with opportunities for academic growth. It also connected classroom learning with a wide range of extracurricular activities, allowing participants to experience Korean society and culture firsthand.

Song Sang-kee, the university’s vice president for international affairs, said the ISC’s strength lies in its broad accessibility, world-class faculty, and the integration of education and research within a truly global academic environment.

“The most meaningful achievement of the International Summer Campus extends beyond the increase in participant numbers,” he said. “It lies in the program’s success in further realizing Korea University’s vision for international education while enhancing the overall learning experience.”

Song added, “Above all, our greatest accomplishment has been leaving first-time visitors to Korea University with a strong and lasting impression that it is a university they would like to return to.”

The combination of K-study and K-culture has helped establish the ISC as Asia’s largest international summer program, according to the university.

The 2026 ISC, which started June 27, drew more than 2,000 students from over 400 universities in some 50 countries. The short-term summer program was offered in both four-week and six-week sessions.

The four-week program concluded with a farewell reception at the university’s Seoul campus on July 23 after providing students with high-quality course and diverse cultural activities. The six-week program is scheduled to end with a graduation ceremony on Aug. 6.

The ISC is designed for learners at every stage, from precollege students to undergraduate and graduate students, offering a wide range of courses and learning opportunities tailored to participants’ academic backgrounds and interests.

The university emphasized that bringing together students from diverse educational levels, disciplines, and countries is one of Korea University ISC’s defining characteristics.

In addition, courses are taught by distinguished faculty members from both Korea University and leading universities worldwide, allowing participants to experience a truly global education while studying in Korea.

According to the university, the ISC features a unique model that goes beyond conventional language programs or cultural activities by combining a structured, credit-bearing academic program with diverse K-culture experiences.

International students participated in a variety of activities — not only academic courses, but also immersive cultural programs, especially for K-pop and other K-content.

Those programs included a taekwondo class, a performance of the long-running production Nanta, a dance class and studio tour at SM Universe — an arts education institute run by SM Entertainment — and a special lecture on the K-pop industry by an expert from the entertainment company, at no addtional costs.

The participating students also visited the Demilitarized Zone and Lotte World, an amusement park in southern Seoul, and attended a professional baseball game.

A total of nine cultural immersion programs were available during the ISC. The lineup included three new additions, reflecting international students’ growing interest in Korean culture.

The ISC also offered more than 90 academic courses taught by approximately 40 faculty members. They included five newly introduced courses delivered by distinguished scholars from around the world.

The new courses were taught by faculty members from leading global universities, including University College London, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, KU Leuven and the University of Toronto. They covered a wide range of fields, including creative industries, life sciences, entrepreneurship, Korean history and cultural psychology.

Building on the success of the ISC, the university aims to further strengthen its global campus by attracting outstanding students and scholars from around the world.