University of Seoul hosts Global Project Development Fair

The International School of Urban Sciences at the University of Seoul held the 2026 Global Project Development Fair at the university’s campus in northern Seoul on Friday.

The university said Monday that the fair was organized to showcase the outcomes of urban development projects conducted by overseas government officials participating in the school’s master’s degree programs.

The event was also designed to explore ways to connect the projects with overseas initiatives through cooperation with relevant organizations and companies.

“This forum is a meaningful occasion that demonstrates the potential for the program participants’ creative ideas to evolve into practical urban development cooperation projects,” said Lee Shin, dean of the school.

He added, “The Graduate School of International Urban Sciences will continue to expand its collaborative network in support of sustainable urban development and broader international cooperation.”

The overseas government officials have carried out the projects while taking the global development course with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

About 80 people attended the event, including representatives from organizations and companies such as the Seoul Urban Solutions Agency (SUSA), the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), the International Contractors Association of Korea (ICAK), the Seoul Human Resources Development Center, the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements, TOPEC Engineering and Nara Space Technology.

The forum also drew students from four master’s programs run by the graduate school under its International Urban Development Program.

The four programs are master of urban administration and planning, master of urban development, master for global leaders in environmental policy and master of urban development and smart infrastructure policy.

The university noted that the global development course is a practice-based program that brings together overseas government officials and Korean students to work in teams on planning and proposing projects in the areas of urban development, infrastructure and the environment.

Through the program, participants develop project proposals with high potential for local implementation while establishing collaborative networks between Korean partner institutions and overseas cities.

During the forum, representatives from SUSA, KIND and ICAK outlined strategies to expand and strengthen overseas business opportunities based on the training programs for foreign government officials.

Officials from Laos, Rwanda, Oman, Uzbekistan, Paraguay and Malaysia presented urban development project outcomes.

The Laos team proposed a pilot electricity supply model for a bus rapid transit system. The Rwanda team presented a model for affordable smart energy and sustainable building solutions for social housing. The Oman team proposed a solar energy project.

The Uzbekistan team proposed a sustainable school sanitation project, while the Malaysia team presented an integrated marine plastic recovery and circular resource facility project.

The Paraguay team proposed a renewable energy and safe drinking water supply project aimed at supporting rural communities in the Gran Chaco region.