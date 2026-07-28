Sejong University professor appointed inaugural convener of ISO working group

Lee Jong-hyouk, a professor of information security at Sejong University, has been appointed as the inaugural convener of an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) working group responsible for developing international cybersecurity standards for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

The university said Monday that Lee’s appointment was officially confirmed at the ISO/TC 20/SC 16 plenary meeting held in Brussels, Belgium, July 20-24.

ISO/TC 20/SC 16 is an ISO technical subcommittee responsible for developing international standards for UAS.

As convener, Lee will oversee the overall direction of international standards development within the working group, coordinate discussions among experts from member countries, facilitate consensus-building and chair international meetings.

His appointment marks an important milestone, laying the foundation for Korea to take a leading role in international standardization efforts in the rapidly evolving field of UAS cybersecurity.

Supported by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), Lee is leading the development of international standards for UAS cybersecurity as well as standards governing the detection, tracking, identification and data interoperability of counter-UAS systems.

In collaboration with experts from around the world, he aims to establish an international standards framework that will support the safe operation of UAS, strengthen defenses against emerging cyberthreats and improve interoperability among counter-UAS systems.

“Uncrewed aircraft and counter-UAS systems are becoming key infrastructure components for a wide range of applications, including defense, public safety, logistics and urban mobility,” Lee said.

“I will work closely with experts from member countries to ensure that Korea’s advanced cybersecurity technologies and standardization capabilities are incorporated into international standards.”