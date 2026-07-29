Nine regional national universities have signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education and the Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) to promote technology commercialization and startup creation for regional innovation and growth.

Chungnam National University said the agreement was signed by the presidents of the nine universities, Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin and IBK CEO Chang Min-young at IBK’s headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday.

“This agreement will serve as an important turning point in transforming the universities’ research achievements into new growth engines for local communities,” said Kim Jeong-kyoum, president of Chungnam National University and chairman of the Korean National Universities’ 10 Presidents Council.

He added, “Going forward, regional national universities will take the lead in revitalizing university technology holding companies and supporting the growth of startups so that outstanding research outcomes can contribute to the development of local industries as key drivers of regional innovation.”

The agreement calls for fostering regional innovation and enhancing national competitiveness by facilitating the transfer and commercialization of outstanding university research outcomes and expanding investment and financial support for university technology holding companies and startups.

The partnership is expected to help revitalize the university startup ecosystem and support the innovative growth of local industries by integrating the government’s industry-academia collaboration policies, IBK’s financial and investment capabilities and the research and development capabilities of the national universities.

As research-driven institutions representing their respective regions, these universities are playing a leading role in regional innovation based on their outstanding research capabilities and highly-skilled talent.

The agreement follows Chungnam National University’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with IBK in April to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and technology commercialization.