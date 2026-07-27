Facing a shrinking domestic population and mounting labor shortages, Korea is pivoting its international education strategy. Instead of simply recruiting foreign students for university tuition revenues, the government is building pipelines to convert international graduates into permanent local workers.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday unveiled the winners of its inaugural competition recognizing universities that successfully help international students secure jobs, launch startups and settle in regional communities.

Kyung Hee University and Jeonju Vision College took top honors in the general and vocational university categories, respectively, while Kangwon National University, Kyungsung University, Chungnam National University and Kyungbok University earned runner-up awards.

The initiative comes as Korea seeks to address a glaring gap in its higher education landscape: Despite rising international enrollment, the post-graduation employment rate for foreign students stands at just 33.4 percent, compared to the overall graduate average of 69.5 percent.

"We must expand support so that our foreign student policies train the talent our regional industries urgently need and help them settle stably in local communities," Education Vice Minister Choi Eun-ok said, pledging full backing to build a sustainable ecosystem uniting universities, local governments and businesses.

Kyunghee University earned praise for launching a digital badge system that certifies students' core competencies — ranging from Korean language proficiency to career planning — providing verified credentials directly to potential employers. In two semesters, the school issued 185 digital badges, significantly boosting student engagement and career readiness.

In the vocational sector, Jeonju Vision College addressed local labor shortages in North Jeolla Province by partnering with provincial authorities to recruit talent early through overseas Korean language academies. The college guided students through local residency visas (F-2-R) and customized career matching, achieving an employment rate of 42.8 percent among graduates and helping 67.5 percent settle permanently within the province.

Other awardees tailored programs directly to regional economic needs.

Kyungsung University in Busan established a dedicated employment support center under the university president, hosting job fairs with 43 regional businesses to help boost foreign graduate employment by over 61 percent year-over-year. Meanwhile, Kyungbok University just south of Seoul created specialized tracks in medical beauty, partnering with 34 hospitals to help foreign graduates secure skilled worker (E-7) visas.

As regional manufacturing and service sectors face growing shortages, the ministry plans to replicate these winning models nationwide, signaling a fundamental shift in how Korea views international students — not just as visitors, but as a critical element of the nation's economic future.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.