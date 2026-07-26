Sejong University partners with LIG D&A to foster defense industry professionals

Sejong University has joined forces with LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A), Korea’s leading defense contractor, to cultivate professionals for the future defense industry.

The university said it signed an agreement with LIG D&A at its Seoul campus on Tuesday to establish a contract-based Department of Defense Convergence Technology.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to foster professionals equipped with technical expertise and practical capabilities required by the defense industry to meet challenges of rapidly evolving future battlefields and the growing demand for advanced weapons systems.

Both organizations will also jointly develop and operate the curriculum for the department while promoting practice-oriented education and research that reflect the needs of the defense industry.

The agreement calls for cultivating the next generation of defense industry professionals by combining LIG D&A’s technological expertise and extensive industry experience with the university’s education and research capabilities in defense science and technology, artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

The university said the department is scheduled to offer three specialized tracks: naval weapons systems, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, as well as guided weapons and unmanned systems.

The educational system will be expanded to the graduate level as well, according to the university.

Starting in the 2027 academic year, the university plans to establish a Graduate School of Advanced Defense Science and Technology, which will provide specialized education in the defense industry for active-duty military personnel and civilian employees of the armed forces.

The graduate school will cultivate advanced professionals in the defense and defense-related industries by connecting the military’s experience in operating weapon systems, the industry’s research and development capabilities, and the university’s advanced technology education and research expertise.

Through these efforts, the university plans to establish a specialized defense education system spanning from undergraduate to graduate programs.

The university said that under this initiative, it aims to become a leading education and research hub driving the advancement of Korea’s defense science and technology and defense industry.

“The defense industry is a key sector that drives both national security and future strategic industries,” said Hong Woo-young, the university’s executive vice president for special affairs.

“Through this agreement, we expect to systematically cultivate outstanding talent equipped with the expertise and practical capabilities required by companies,” said Jeon In-seok, head of the human resources division at LIG D&A.

He added, “We will expand cooperation with Sejong University in developing educational programs and exchanging technologies to contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of Korea’s defense industry.”