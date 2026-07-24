Kookmin University showcases mobility design project at Frankfurt exhibition

Kookmin University presented its mobility design project at the World Design Capital Campus Exhibition 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 3, the university said Thursday.

At the exhibition held at the Museum Angewandte Kunst, the university’s Department of Automotive and Transportation Design displayed concept videos, exhibition panels, scale models and a 3D topographic map of the project site, showcasing the outcomes of the collaborative project.

On July 4, Roe Jae-seung, a professor in the department who led the design project, delivered a presentation during the Design Talk session, offering an in-depth overview of the project’s research theme, development process and final outcomes.

The exhibition was organized by the World Design Organization (WDO), which designates a World Design Capital every two years.

Frankfurt was named the World Design Capital 2026, while Busan was selected as the World Design Capital 2028. Seoul is scheduled to host the World Design Congress 2027.

The exhibition served as a platform for introducing next-generation design research projects led by universities. The program featured project exhibitions, presentations and lectures exploring innovative approaches to design research.

Kookmin University said the department’s project was part of industry-academic collaboration with the Genesis Design Innovation Group at Hyundai Motor Company.

The project is also featured on Open Design Lab, a platform operated by Hyundai Motor to showcase its vision for future mobility design. Visitors to the platform can explore the project’s concept, development process and final outcomes in detail.

“It is a great honor and a privilege to participate in an international exhibition of this scale in recognition of the achievements of our industry-academia collaboration project with Hyundai Motor’s Genesis Design Innovation Group,” Roe said.

“Throughout the process of developing user-centered mobility design scenarios for future megacities, designers and students worked closely together, exchanging feedback through multiple rounds of design reviews with strong support from the Genesis Design Innovation Group. This enabled us to produce meaningful and innovative outcomes,” he added.

He also said, “With Busan having been selected as the World Design Capital 2028, it would be even more meaningful if this project could serve as the foundation for developing and presenting a more advanced design proposal that reflects the city’s unique characteristics.”

A university official quoted Dorothee Bolade, WDO membership engagement manager, as saying that Kookmin University’s participation in the exhibition demonstrated the value of design institutions communicating and connecting with one another beyond national borders.

She added that WDO is committed to enabling universities around the world to share ideas, promote academic exchange and collaboration, and collectively explore the future of design.

She expressed hope that international academic exchange will continue at the World Design Congress in Seoul in 2027 as well as in the World Design Capital Busan 2028 International Conference.