Jeonbuk National University and Sunchang County in North Jeolla Province have signed an agreement to foster talent capable of driving regional growth and expand cooperation between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed by Yang O-bong, president of the university, and Choi Young-il, mayor of the county, at the university’s campus in Jeonju on Thursday.

The university said the partnership is in line with the Ministry of Education’s regional growth-linked talent development program, also known as the “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative. The program is designed to elevate regional universities to the level of Seoul National University by transforming them into flagship regional hub institutions.

Under the agreement, both sides plan to establish a cooperation framework for mutual growth between the university and the region, laying the foundation for balanced national development.

The two institutions pledged to jointly develop programs to nurture professionals who will lead the growth of regional strategic industries such as advanced robotics foundries, green hydrogen systems, agri-bio industries, artificial intelligence (AI), mobility and renewable energy.

The partnership will also support collaborative programs with specialized high schools in Sunchang, expand AI education across the region, and promote AI convergence research and demonstration projects linked to the county’s strategic industries.

The agreement calls for cultivating industry-ready professionals who meet the workforce needs of local industries while creating a virtuous cycle in which education and research outcomes enhance regional industrial competitiveness and encourage young people to settle in the region.

“We will unlock the new potential of regional growth by closely linking our university’s education and research capabilities with Sunchang County’s industrial strengths,” Yang said.

He added, “We will also develop a balanced national development model in which universities and local communities grow together by expanding substantive partnerships with local governments.”

Choi also welcomed the partnership, saying, “This agreement will serve as a starting point for strengthening the foundation of Sunchang’s future industries while creating new growth opportunities for the local youth.”

“Working closely with Jeonbuk National University, we will foster talent in AI, agriculture and bio-related fields while leveraging the county’s unique strengths to drive industrial innovation,” he added.