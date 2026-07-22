University of Seoul selected for two new projects under regional innovation initiative

The University of Seoul has been selected for two new projects under the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s initiative to cultivate talent for regional innovation and growth.

The university said it will conduct two projects — the “Seoul ANCHOR 10 Challenge” and the “Seoul Software Academy University plus” program.

The projects are part of the Seoul ANCHOR program, which was formerly known as the Seoul RISE (Regional Innovation System & Education) initiative.

With the latest selection, the university will carry out a total of four projects and eight programs under the Seoul ANCHOR framework, strengthening its role as a key partner in advancing Seoul’s regional innovation.

“The selection for these new projects demonstrates that the University of Seoul’s expertise in urban science and its research capabilities have been recognized,” said Won Yong-kul, the university’s president.

He added, “Through these four projects and eight programs, we will continue to lead urban innovation and create future growth engines for Seoul as a leading university participating in the Seoul ANCHOR initiative.”

The “Seoul Software Academy University plus” program is a practical talent development initiative that combines artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with urban science. It focuses on nurturing future talent equipped with problem-solving capabilities for urban challenges as well as skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The “Seoul ANCHOR 10 Challenge” is a large-scale research initiative aimed at advancing AI-based innovation research on urban resilience and establishing a future-oriented research hub to address Seoul’s complex urban challenges.

As Seoul’s leading public university specializing in urban science, the University of Seoul is taking the lead in the Seoul ANCHOR initiative based on its accumulated expertise in solving urban issues and its competitive capabilities in AI-driven education and research.

The university said it plans to build an innovation ecosystem linking talent development, research and development (R&D), and technology commercialization by linking the newly selected projects with its existing initiatives.