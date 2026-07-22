Sejong Language Center offers cultural experience programs for international students

Sejong University's language center organized diverse cultural experience programs, including Korean cooking classes and museum visits, this month to help international students better understand Korean culture and history.

The Sejong Language Center held a class on making "memil jeonbyeong" (buckwheat crepes) for foreign students enrolled in levels 1-4 Korean language courses on July 7, 9 and 10 at the cooking classroom in the Daeyang AI Center on the university’s campus in northeastern Seoul, the school said Monday.

During the class, students flattened the dough, filled it with ingredients and made memil jeonbyeong themselves, learning about a traditional Korean dish. They also shared their creations with classmates, experiencing Korean food culture through the class.

Although it was the students’ first time preparing Korean dishes, students from diverse national backgrounds gained a deeper understanding of Korean food culture by actively participating, collaborating and communicating with one another, according to the university.

On July 9, students in levels 5-6 Korean language courses visited the National Museum of Korea for a field trip, where they gained firsthand insights into Korean history.

They explored cultural artifacts spanning prehistoric times and the modern era, deepening their understanding of Korea’s history and traditional culture through guided exhibition tours.

The university noted that the programs were aimed at integrating Korean language learning with cultural education, helping international students improve both their language proficiency and their appreciation of Korean culture.

While preparing traditional dishes together and exploring the museum, the students naturally communicated in Korean, enhancing their language skills. The activities also provided valuable opportunities to interact with peers from diverse cultural backgrounds and deepen their understanding of one another.

“Learning Korean extends beyond the classroom and becomes much more meaningful when students experience Korean culture firsthand,” said Rhee Chang-seop, dean of the Sejong Language Center. “We will continue to offer various cultural experience programs that allow students to enjoy learning while developing a deeper understanding of Korea.”

Jocelyn Guerrero Jimenez, a student from Mexico who participated in the programs, was quoted as saying, “It was my first time making buckwheat crepes, and it was much more enjoyable than I expected.”

She added, “Sharing what we made with my classmates made the experience even more enjoyable. I think this hands-on experience of Korean culture will stay with me for a long time.”

Ngo Thi Yen Nhi, a student from Vietnam, was also quoted as saying, “It was a truly meaningful experience to see Korea’s history and culture firsthand at the National Museum of Korea.” “I was able to better understand what I had only learned from textbooks by viewing artifacts, and it was a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Korea.”

The language center said it will continue operating a variety of hands-on cultural education programs to help international students learn both the Korean language and culture while enjoying a meaningful study-abroad experience in Korea.