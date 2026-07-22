Editor’s note As Korea intensifies efforts to attract and retain global professionals, the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program plays an important role in bringing international students to the country. This is the fifth in an interview series that follows the journeys of GKS alumni, offering insight into how their experiences reflect the opportunities and challenges shaping Korea’s evolving global workforce.

Developing fluency in Korean, rather than simply earning a degree, was one of the biggest factors behind Moroccan engineer Hind Rbigui’s successful settlement in Korea.

“Studying Korean and regularly taking part in Korean-language speech contests helped me greatly when I was looking for a job and ultimately became one of the most important factors in building a long-term life here,” Rbigui, a Moroccan who recently became a naturalized Korean citizen, said in an interview with The Korea Times.

Her interest in Korea was first sparked by a television drama, but soon deepened into a fascination with the country’s rapid economic rise.

“As an industrial engineering student, I wanted to understand how Korea had achieved such remarkable development in such a short period,” she said. “I felt I had to come and see it for myself.”

Rbigui came to Korea in 2014 under the Korean Government Scholarship Program, now known as the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS). After a year of Korean-language training at Inha University, she pursued a doctorate in industrial engineering at the University of Ulsan.

For her, the scholarship turned a long-held ambition into a realistic path.

“I had wanted to come to Korea after becoming fascinated by its rapid industrial development, but I had no clear way to make it happen,” Rbigui said. “When I saw the GKS announcement, I knew it was the opportunity I had been waiting for.”

Although accepted to several universities, Rbigui chose the University of Ulsan over more prestigious institutions, prioritizing location over reputation. She believed studying in Korea's industrial hub would provide greater opportunities to work with global manufacturers such as Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Heavy Industries while applying her expertise in industrial engineering.

The decision opened the door to the kind of industry experience she had hoped for.

During her doctoral studies, she spent nearly three years participating in industry projects with Hyundai Heavy Industries, gaining hands-on experience that helped pave the way for her career in Korea.

Drawing on her own experience, Rbigui encouraged prospective international students to look beyond Seoul when choosing where to study.

“Many students automatically want to go to Seoul,” she said. “But regional cities often offer more opportunities, especially when they are closely connected to your field of study.”

She pointed to Ulsan as an example, saying the city's concentration of major manufacturers provides engineering students with abundant opportunities for industry projects, internships and university-industry collaborations — experiences that can strengthen both their resumes and long-term career prospects.

Beyond financial support, Rbigui said GKS helped her build professional networks that later proved valuable in launching her career.

As a GKS scholar, she took part in government-sponsored programs, serving as a cultural ambassador promoting Korea overseas while participating in mentoring and networking initiatives for women in science and engineering.

“The scholarship gave me peace of mind so I could focus on my studies,” she said. “But the networking opportunities were just as important. They helped strengthen my resume and expand my professional connections.”

For all the benefits GKS provided, Rbigui said one of the most important thing was the program's yearlong Korean-language training.

“If you become fluent [in Korean], many doors will open,” she said.

She urged international students to treat the language year as more than a requirement, encouraging them to practice Korean outside the classroom by joining campus clubs and taking part in public speaking competitions.

Rbigui herself competed in several Korean-language speech contests hosted by institutions including the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Korea, Kookmin University and Inha University. She said those achievements not only improved her confidence but also strengthened her resume when applying for jobs.

“The language year is probably the most important investment you can make for your future in Korea,” she said.

Now a naturalized Korean citizen raising her family in Korea, Rbigui credits GKS with opening the door to opportunities that ultimately led her to build a life here.

Looking back, she hopes more international students will consider opportunities beyond Seoul and make the most of Korea's regional universities.

“There are many opportunities outside Seoul that people simply don't know about,” she said. “But wherever you choose to study, learning Korean is what opens those doors.”