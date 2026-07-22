Kookmin University holds international symposium on e-business, ICT convergence security

Kookmin University hosted the second IFIP WG 8.4 International Symposium on E-Business Information Systems Evolution (EBISION 2026) on its campus in Seoul from July 8-10, the university said Tuesday.

The symposium was the flagship event of WG 8.4 under the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), a leading international organization dedicated to information and communication technologies and sciences.

The event was organized to share research achievements and industry trends in areas including e-business and ICT convergence, information security and data-driven digital innovation.

Professor Yoo Il-sun of the university’s department of information security, cryptology and mathematics, served as the general chair of the symposium. He is concurrently director of the Global ICT Convergence Security Innovation Research Center.

In his welcoming remarks, Kookmin University President Jeong Seung-ryul emphasized the importance of international collaborative research and cooperation between industry and academia in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital transformation and advances in quantum technologies.

The symposium brought together researchers and industry representatives from 11 countries, including South Korea, Denmark, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Greece, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

A total of 91 papers were presented, including 50 oral presentations and 41 poster presentations. More than half of the presenters were affiliated with overseas institutions.

During the event, Kookmin University signed 10 international cooperation agreements — six memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and four letters of intent (LOIs) — with overseas universities and global companies.

The university said that the agreements are expected to promote global joint research as well as international exchanges of faculty, researchers and students.

“The symposium provided a valuable opportunity for researchers and industry professionals in e-business information systems and ICT convergence security to share their key research achievements and the latest technology trends,” said Yoo, who chaired the symposium.

He added, “Based on the MOUs and LOIs signed during the event, we will further develop international joint research initiatives and industry-academia collaboration projects.”

During the conference, Kookmin University also held discussions with Vice President Junji Shikata of Yokohama National University, recipient of the IFIP WG 8.4 Distinguished Lecturer Award, on establishing a dual degree program between the two universities.

Officials of both institutions further explored opportunities to expand cooperation in student exchanges, joint academic programs and collaborative research.

Speakers included Tei-Wei Kuo, former vice president of National Taiwan University and current chief technology officer of Delta Electronics, professor Nicola Dragoni of the Technical University of Denmark and professor Antonio F. Skarmeta of the University of Murcia in Spain.

They delivered presentations on topics including AI-driven digital transformation and cyberthreat intelligence.

Manos Varvarigos, vice president of the National Technical University of Athens, presented the university’s latest research on next-generation network architectures and security for high-performance computing.

The industry session of the symposium featured presentations and demonstrations from eight companies, including KT, Japan’s ZenmuTech, China-based cybersecurity company Sangfor Technologies and Taiwan’s security technology firm AI DataBrushing Technology Co.