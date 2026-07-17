Sungkyunkwan University concluded the 2026 Kingo Walkathon on Tuesday after 107 students completed a seven-day trek around Jeju Island.

The university said Wednesday that the students walked approximately 140 kilometers along the island’s coastline, strengthening their spirit of adventure and sense of community.

The walkathon began at Ihoteu Beach and followed a route along the western and southern coasts of the island, passing through Aewol, Hallim, Hangyeong, Daejeong, Andeok, Jungmun, Seogwipo and Namwon.

Participants completed each day’s designated course while experiencing Jeju’s rich natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

Hosted by the university and organized by the Student Council, the event was conducted as a student-led program.

It featured diverse activities, including an opening ceremony, a coastal cleanup at Geumneung Beach, a campfire, a meeting with a delegation led by the university president and team talent performances.

The university noted that this year’s program went beyond a long-distance trek, placing greater emphasis on environmental awareness and social responsibility.

The students explored Jeju’s unique ecological and coastal landscapes, including the Jeju Geotrail, Hayeong Olle Trail, Bomok Port and Hahyo Harbor, reinforcing the value of community engagement through hands-on experience.

“The Kingo Walkathon represents a journey through which our students carry forward Sungkyunkwan University’s spirit of innovation, a tradition of embracing new challenges throughout its 600-year history,” said Lee Jun-sang, vice president for student affairs.

“We will continue to work closely with the Student Council to ensure that participants safely complete the course while learning the joy of pushing beyond their own limits and achieving their goals together through each step of the journey.”

“We carefully planned the walking routes, rest stops, safety measures and evening programs so that participants could encourage one another throughout the journey despite the summer heat,” said Lee Jae-hong, president of the Student Council at the Humanities and Social Science Campus in Seoul.

“We hope the walkathon will become a cherished memory and one of the defining experiences of the participants’ university years,” said Lee Sang-su, president of the Student Council at the Natural Sciences Campus in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.