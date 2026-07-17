Chungnam National University team develops new material for eco-friendly plastics in collaborative study

A joint research team from Chungnam National University and the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology (KRICT) has developed a recyclable and biodegradable material for eco-friendly plastics.

The university said Thursday that a team, led by professor Koo Jun-mo of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, has developed an eco-friendly thermoset polymer in collaboration with a KRICT team led by researchers Shin Gi-young and Jeon Hyeon-yeol.

The development is notable as the new thermoset polymer is both recyclable and biodegradable. Plastics made from the material biodegrade within six weeks, according to the university.

The findings were published July 6 in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering under the title, “Structurally Tuned Citric Acid–Based Polyester Thermoset with Balanced Barrier, Durability, and Biodegradation Performance.”

Cho Eun-jeong, a master’s student at Chungnam National University, was the first author of the paper, while Koo served as the corresponding author.

Global plastic production has exceeded 380 million metric tons annually and is projected to surpass 800 million metric tons by 2040.

Conventional thermoset polymers have long posed a major challenge for plastic waste management because they cannot be reprocessed once cross-linking occurs.

To address this issue, the joint research team synthesized a new thermoset polymer using citric acid, a naturally occurring organic acid found in citrus fruits and other plants. The researchers took advantage of the multifunctional carboxyl groups in citric acid, which can form a 3D cross-linked network.

The new thermoset polymer exhibited both a high elastic modulus and excellent optical transparency.

Notably, it demonstrated oxygen and water vapor barrier properties comparable to those of glass, while maintaining outstanding weather resistance without discoloration or cracking, even under harsh conditions involving prolonged ultraviolet exposure and repeated temperature fluctuations.

The study paves the way for the production of eco-friendly thermoset plastics made from natural materials that combine glass-like performance with recyclability and rapid biodegradability.

The university noted that if commercialized, the technology could significantly advance the plastics industry by providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional thermoset polymers.

“We will continue developing eco-friendly materials that overcome the recycling limitations of conventional thermoset polymers and contribute to a more sustainable future,” Koo said.